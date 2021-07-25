UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

East China Battens Down As Typhoon In-Fa Approaches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 09:10 AM

East China battens down as Typhoon In-Fa approaches

Ningbo, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Typhoon In-Fa lashed eastern China with high winds and heavy rain on Sunday as other parts of the country were still cleaning up following historic flooding.

Sea, air and rail traffic was shut down across a swathe of China's east coast with In-Fa expected to make landfall near the major shipping port of Ningbo sometime late Sunday afternoon or early evening.

The typhoon's effects were felt Sunday morning in the metropolis of Shanghai, China's largest city, with strong gusts of wind and consistent although not yet heavy rainfall.

All inbound and outbound flights were cancelled Sunday for the city's two international airports as were dozens of scheduled trains, while activity at the ports of Shanghai and Ningbo -- two of the world's largest -- was also shut down.

Some public attractions in Shanghai and other cities, including Shanghai Disneyland, were closed and residents were warned to avoid outdoor activities.

Torrential downpours dumped a year's worth of rain in just three days last week in the central province of Henan, killing at least 58 people.

China's meteorological authority said that after landfall In-Fa would weaken but could continue to hover over a wide area of eastern China for days, ringing itself out and bringing heavy rainfall, possibly to areas still recovering from last week's freak flooding.

"It is necessary to be highly vigilant and prevent disasters that may be caused by extreme heavy rainfall (from Typhoon In-Fa)," the China Meteorological Administration said on Sunday.

Related Topics

World China Traffic Ningbo Shanghai May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree forming Emirati ..

11 hours ago

UAE sends emergency medical aid to Rwanda

12 hours ago

UAE sends plane carrying 56 tonnes of medical supp ..

12 hours ago

Over 39,000 Indians tested positive for COVID-19

15 hours ago

United Arab Emirates re-affirms long-standing comm ..

16 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 193 million, dea ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.