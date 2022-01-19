UrduPoint.com

East China Province Sees Robust Trade With B&R Countries

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 03:40 PM

East China province sees robust trade with B&R countries

JINAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :East China's Shandong Province saw robust growth in its foreign trade with countries and regions along the Belt and Road in 2021, local authorities said.

The trade rose by 40.8 percent year on year to about 937.6 billion Yuan (around 147.6 billion U.S. Dollars) last year, accounting for 32 percent of the province's total foreign trade, according to Qingdao Customs.

Shandong's exports and imports with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) maintained an annual increase of 39.

7 percent and 42.2 percent respectively in 2021.

Of the total, the energy and agricultural sectors are more closely linked between the two sides. In 2021, Shandong imported about 175 billion yuan of crude oil from countries along the Belt and Road, up 51.5 percent, and the imports of agricultural products increased 19.5 percent to more than 26 billion yuan.

From 2013 to 2021, the province saw its trade with BRI nations grow by an annual average of 11.1 percent.

Related Topics

Exports China Oil Road Qingdao From Billion

Recent Stories

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: ..

Over 700,000 electricity connections are pending: Mian Zahid Hussain

15 minutes ago
 Kiwis postpone Australia tour due to COVID-19 toug ..

Kiwis postpone Australia tour due to COVID-19 tough restrictions

26 minutes ago
 11 cotton seed varieties to be available for sowin ..

11 cotton seed varieties to be available for sowing in next season

52 seconds ago
 Osaka all smiles as champion moves closer to Barty ..

Osaka all smiles as champion moves closer to Barty showdown

1 minute ago
 Head of German Bundestag Defense Committee Says Su ..

Head of German Bundestag Defense Committee Says Supports Delivering Arms to Ukra ..

2 minutes ago
 UPDATE - UN Security Council Endorses Parliamentar ..

UPDATE - UN Security Council Endorses Parliamentary Elections in Libya - Special ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.