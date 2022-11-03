East China province sees steady progress in 5G base station construction

NANJING, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The number of 5G base stations in east China's Jiangsu Province registered stable growth amid the province's efforts to foster 5G development in recent years, according to Jiangsu Communications Administration.

By the end of September, Jiangsu had 733,000 mobile base stations, including 400,000 4g base stations and 183,000 5G base stations. The number of 5G users in the province reached 33.62 million in September.

Jiangsu has continued to boost its digital infrastructure capacity.

By September, the number of fixed internet broadband users exceeded 43.67 million, of which 95.5 percent were optical fiber users. The number of users of gigabit-speed broadband services reached approximately 9.46 million.

China has continued to advance its 5G network development. By the end of September, the number of 5G base stations in the country reached 2.22 million, a net increase of 795,000 from the end of 2021.