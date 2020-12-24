UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

East China Reports COVID-19 Re-infection Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

East China reports COVID-19 re-infection case

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A recovered COVID-19 patient in east China's Zhejiang Province was found to have been re-infected with the novel corona-virus, authorities in Lishui City said on Thursday.

The patient was confirmed as an imported COVID-19 case in Tianjin on Nov.

2 and was released from the hospital after recovery.

The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital in Qingtian County for treatment and nucleic acid testing is being conducted among the patient's close contacts. No positive results have been reported so far. Further epidemiological surveys are underway.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

