UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

East China's Anhui Clears Areas With Medium, High COVID-19 Risks

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:20 PM

East China's Anhui clears areas with medium, high COVID-19 risks

HEFEI, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The city of Lu'an in east China's Anhui Province downgraded the last medium-risk area for COVID-19 to low-risk, marking the clearance of all areas with medium or high risk for the novel coronavirus in the province, the health commission of Lu'an announced Monday.

Lu'an reported a confirmed COVID-19 case on May 13, prompting it to adopt multiple immediate measures to curb the spread of the virus. On June 4, the city cleared all confirmed and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 and as of Monday, it has reported no new infections in 14 days.

Related Topics

China May June All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

36 minutes ago

Final exams for grades 4-12 to begin tomorrow

39 minutes ago

'Would love to take wickets of Kohli, Morgan and B ..

1 hour ago

PSL 6: Ben Dunk falls injured during catching prac ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $70.21 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

S&amp;P assigns ‘AA-’ issuer rating to Emirate ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.