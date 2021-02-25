UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

East China's Fujian To Host Int'l E-commerce Trade Fair

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

East China's Fujian to host int'l e-commerce trade fair

FUZHOU, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The city of Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, is slated to host the first China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair from March 18 to 20, local authorities said Thursday.

The trade fair, with an exhibition area of 72,000 square meters, will mark the presence of more than 2,000 suppliers, 33 cross-border e-commerce platforms and over 200 service providers, according to the city government.

Authorities also plan to hold more than 30 activities during the event.

Related Topics

China Fuzhou March Event From Government

Recent Stories

OPEC Fund extends US$50m for poverty reduction in ..

41 minutes ago

Court summons Meesha Shafi, other suspects in lega ..

52 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia decides to resume all international ..

2 hours ago

Mahira Khan’s funny video stuns fans

2 hours ago

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

3 hours ago

CBUAE imposes sanctions on individual for breach a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.