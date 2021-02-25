FUZHOU, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The city of Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, is slated to host the first China Cross-border E-commerce Trade Fair from March 18 to 20, local authorities said Thursday.

The trade fair, with an exhibition area of 72,000 square meters, will mark the presence of more than 2,000 suppliers, 33 cross-border e-commerce platforms and over 200 service providers, according to the city government.

Authorities also plan to hold more than 30 activities during the event.