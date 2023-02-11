UrduPoint.com

East Jerusalem Car Ramming Kills Two, Including Child

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Two people, one of them a child, were killed in a car ramming attack on a bus stop in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on Friday, Israeli authorities said.

The attack, which comes amid spiralling violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict this year, was condemned by Washington as "unconscionable".

A police spokesperson said that at around 1:30 pm (1130 GMT) the driver of the car, a 31-year-old resident of Issawiya, a Palestinian neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, hit "at high speed (...) innocent people waiting at the bus stop".

"As a result of the ramming, there are two dead and another five injured," an Israeli police statement added.

"The suspect was neutralised on the spot" in Ramot, a Jewish settler neighbourhood of east Jerusalem, the police said, describing it as a "terror" attack.

Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek hospital said one of the dead was 20 years old, while police later said the child was aged six.

A hospital spokesperson identified the 20-year-old as Alter Shlomo Lederman, a yeshiva student who died from his injuries shortly after being admitted.

The spokesperson added that a second child, aged eight, was in a critical condition, with doctors "fighting to keep him alive".

An AFP journalist at the scene of the attack saw a blue car that had crashed into a bus stop. A pink child's doll was in the debris nearby.

Israel's far-right Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was taken to task at the scene by protesters for failing to live up to his election promises to restore security.

