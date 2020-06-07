East Syria air raids kill 12 pro-Iran fighters: monitor

Beirut, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :At least 12 fighters died in strikes by unidentified aircraft on eastern Syria late Saturday evening, a war monitor said.

"Eight air strikes before midnight on Saturday night targeted a base of forces in rural eastern Deir Ezzor (province), killing 12 Iraqi and Afghan fighters and destroying equipment and ammunition," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Observatory did not identify the aircraft responsible, but its head Rami Abdul Rahman told AFP that Israel was likely responsible.

The Jewish state has carried out hundreds of strikes targeting regime and Iranian-backed forces, notably in Deir Ezzor.

The Israeli military rarely claims responsibility for such attacks.

The Observatory said the latest strikes came after Afghan forces brought in reinforcements from near the Iraqi border to a large Iranian base near the town of Al-Mayadin on the Euphrates river.