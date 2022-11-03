UrduPoint.com

East Ukraine Hospital That Stayed Open Despite War, Occupation

Published November 03, 2022

East Ukraine hospital that stayed open despite war, occupation

Izyum, Ukraine, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :In six months of Russian occupation and eight months of fighting, Izyum hospital in eastern Ukraine never stopped working, operating on wounded civilians in its basement while awaiting liberation.

This small but strategic town in the Kharkiv region was seized by Moscow in March and fully occupied a month later.

Its recapture by Ukrainian troops on September 11 was a strategic victory for Kyiv, although its pre-war population of some 46,000 residents has dwindled to around 8,000 or 9,000.

Since then, the hospital has managed to regain some semblance of normality after being connected to a generator and workers gradually replaced shattered windows.

In a heated ground-floor corridor that smells of bleach, a patient wanders by in his pyjamas as a cleaner mops the floor and a secretary busies herself with admission files.

"We have about 200 patients today, compared with 50 in June," says Yuri Kuznetsov, a 52-year-old surgeon who runs the hospital.

"This was where our operating theatre and intensive care unit used to be," he says, pointing to the gaping hole and destruction left by a missile attack in March.

