East Ukraine pro-Russians block Google

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The pro-Russian authorities of eastern Ukraine's separatist republics said Friday they had blocked Google, accusing the US giant of promoting "violence against Russians".

"We took the decision to block Google on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic," rebel leader Denis Pushilin said on Telegram, accusing it of promoting "violence against Russians, in particular the people of the Donbas".

The neighbouring Lugansk People's Republic blocked Google on Thursday.

The move comes five months into Russia's military offensive in Ukraine.