UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eastern EU States Slam Reform Of Hauliers' Work Conditions

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Eastern EU states slam reform of hauliers' work conditions

Bucharest, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Several eastern European states condemned Thursday a new EU reform of hauliers' work conditions, branding the measure "protectionist" and with some leaving open the option of a legal challenge.

The "mobility package" reform passed by MEPs on Wednesday evening came after months of bitter wrangling between western and eastern member states and aims to ensure minimum working standards across the EU, for example by mandating rest breaks for drivers and regulating the practice of posting drivers abroad.

Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Vargas said that MEPs had "given protectionism the go-ahead", adding that some of the provisions of the reform "are contrary... to basic freedoms relating to the single market".

Romania's foreign ministry meanwhile blasted what it called the "restrictive and disproportionate" reform, adding that Romania "reserves its right to use all available options, including launching an action at the EU Court of Justice".

The reform means road haulage companies will have to allow long-haul drivers to return home at regular intervals of three to four weeks.

It also mandates a weekly rest period which must be taken outside the vehicle, with accommodation reimbursed by the company.

Vehicles will also have to return to the company's operational centre every eight weeks, which eastern countries warn will have negative environmental consequences if extra journeys have to be made.

The Union of Romanian Transporters (UNTRR) said that the reform "sounds the death knell for international road haulage in western Europe by eastern European companies".

It said that the costs entailed by the reform would mean a 10 to 14 percent loss of revenue for businesses, with a third of operators and 200,000 jobs in the sector at risk over the long term.

Bulgaria's transport ministry also called the reform "unbalanced" and "discriminatory", adding in a statement that it was also considering a legal challenge.

The issue of conditions in the sector has pitted eastern countries -- also including Poland, Latvia and Lithuania -- against Western states like France and Germany who want to clamp down on so-called "social dumping" driving down standards.

Related Topics

Europe France Company Road Vehicle Germany Poland Romania Lithuania Latvia Market All Jobs Court

Recent Stories

ACTVET celebrates graduation of 145 applied techno ..

1 hour ago

Infinix Joins Hands with DOW to Further the Fight ..

2 hours ago

Asia Cup 2020 to be postponed

2 hours ago

Al-Othaimeen Meets GCC Secretary General

2 hours ago

AJK Prime Minister directs concerned departments f ..

36 minutes ago

AJK government to built monument of Madar-e-Millat ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.