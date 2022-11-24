Eastern Region Education Directorate Receives 533 Medals in 2022 International Bebras Competition

Dammam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Students in the Eastern Region participating in the 2022 International Bebras Competition have received 533 medals, including 86 gold, 176 silver and 291 bronze.

The competition aims to promote informatics (computer science) and computational thinking among school students from the third elementary to the third secondary grades, and to develop their skills in solving math problems and concepts of informatics, which include the ability to turn difficult problems into easy elements and to learn about the principles of algorithms, patterns and abstraction.

Education Director General in the Eastern Region Dr. Sami Al-Otibi praised the achievement of students in receiving the highest rate of medals at the level of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the 2022 International Bebras Competition.