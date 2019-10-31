UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Easy Money And A Better Life': Vietnamese Undeterred By UK Truck Tragedy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 11:30 AM

'Easy money and a better life': Vietnamese undeterred by UK truck tragedy

Ha Tinh, Vietnam, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The traffickers have gone underground but they'll come back, villagers and brokers say, with the deaths of 39 migrants in a truck in Britain unlikely to deter the country's vast pool of rural Vietnamese from making perilous journeys abroad.

The dead are yet to be formally identified, but many are feared to be Vietnamese from the impoverished central provinces where the pull of a better life outweighs the risk of passage west.

Trafficking networks reach deep into these remote communities.

Brokers arrange flights -- often into Russia -- and plot the route into the UK on trucks, where many villagers end up working on cannabis farms tucked into suburban houses or in nail salons.

For now, the networks have vanished from the remote central Vietnamese towns stained by dread that their loved ones are among the British truck dead.

But they "are not going to disappear" said one broker in Hong Linh district in Ha Tinh province, where several of the missing come from. "They might just temporarily stop." Towns in this part of the country are largely bereft of young people -- many have already left for overseas.

The money they send home has been used to fund house renovations and buy cars and motorbikes in a part of the country where most people are farmers and fishermen.

The ones that remain still harbour dreams of going overseas, enticed by success stories which ricochet across these quiet, cut-off communities.

"I want to go abroad when I finish school next year," said 17-year-old Tran Manh Thang in Hong Linh, whose father is a farmer.

"It's easy to earn money and I can have a better life.

" He says he will try to go to South Korea first and from there set his sights on Europe, where he hopes to work as a waiter.

"It's nicer in Europe, from what I see on the internet and hear from neighbours," he said.

- 'They were unlucky' - While the UK deaths are a warning, young villagers "still have the exact same options and the same beliefs that they had before," according to independent trafficking expert Mimi Vu.

"They're still poor, they still lack access to opportunities in Vietnam." There is a grim precedent for the dangerous journeys.

During the Vietnam War, people mostly in south Vietnam boarded boats to escape violence that engulfed the country.

Horror stories of deaths en route to safety filtered back from the hundreds of thousands of so-called boat people.

"That didn't stop people from still trying to send their families out," Vu said.

Many these days head for Britain, able to hide their illegal status inside its large Vietnamese community and black economy.

Even for those who have come back from the UK -- deported for working illegally in cannabis farms or caught living in the country illegally -- life overseas still appeals.

Speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, one migrant deported from Britain in 2008 after he was caught growing weed said the allure of money in the UK outsizes the risks.

"For sure people will still keep going," the 41-year-old told AFP, requesting anonymity.

The UK truck dead "were unlucky and it was very unfortunate," he said, but "it doesn't mean anyone else will die".

Related Topics

UK Dead Internet Poor Russia Europe Young Buy Same Ha Tinh South Korea Vietnam Turkish Lira Money From

Recent Stories

Death toll in Tezgham train's fire reaches 65

22 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 31 October 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler launches his latest books at SIBF 20 ..

11 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates 38th edition of Sharj ..

11 hours ago

Al Olama attends Austrian Embassy reception

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.