EasyJet hikes profit forecast on demand boom

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :British airline EasyJet hiked Wednesday its annual profit guidance after record demand and falling quarterly losses, as customers prioritise holidays and shrug off the cost-of-living crisis.

The carrier believes it will outstrip expectations for annual pre-tax profit of £126 million ($156 million) for its financial year to the end of September, despite global economic gloom that is rooted in soaring inflation.

"Whilst we remain mindful of the uncertain macroeconomic outlook across the globe, based on current high levels of demand and strong bookings, EasyJet anticipates beating the current market profit expectations" for 2022-2023, it said in a statement.

EasyJet had already been expected to rebound into the black as the industry recovers from Covid fallout, having logged three annual losses in a row.

The carrier posted a reduced 2021-2022 loss in November, but this was far less than during the worst of the Covid pandemic.