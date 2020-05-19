UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EasyJet Reveals Cyber Attack On Nine Million Clients

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 10:50 PM

EasyJet reveals cyber attack on nine million clients

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :British airline EasyJet on Tuesday said it had suffered a "sophisticated" cyber attack, uncovering Names and travel details of about nine million customers, amid raised concerns over coronavirus-fuelled internet hacking.

"Since we became aware of the incident, it has become clear that owing to COVID-19 there is heightened concern about personal data being used for online scams," EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

The no-frills airline, hit also by an unprecedented collapse in demand as the virus grounds planes worldwide, added that credit card details of 2,208 customers were additionally accessed.

"Our investigation found that the email address and travel details of approximately nine million customers were accessed," the airline said.

"These affected customers will be contacted in the next few days." The company said they became aware of "potential unusual activity" in late January, and launched an investigation using forensic experts.

"In April, we notified a small group of customers whose credit card details had been impacted and offered them support including a dedicated helpline and monitoring," it added.

The company said it had been working closely with the Information Commissioner's Office, and was notifying customers affected.

"This is particularly in light of the increased risk of phishing emails since the outbreak of COVID-19," it added.

The area where unauthorised access had been obtained was shut down, it said.

The data breach comes after British mobile phone giant Vodafone last week said it had heightened its own security as it warned of increased cyber attacks by criminals profiting from the pandemic.

Vodafone added that it anticipated "a continued increase in volume and scale of financially-motivated cyber attacks" amid the virus outbreak.

Related Topics

Attack Internet Mobile Company January April Criminals From Million Hacking

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches region’s first safe and clean ..

56 minutes ago

UAE develops a rapid coronavirus laser testing tec ..

1 hour ago

Mars Hope Probe due to launch 15th July: Emirates ..

1 hour ago

Mubadala and Honeywell collaborate to manufacture ..

3 hours ago

Members of Youth Parliament team distributed ratio ..

14 minutes ago

55 Kanals land retrieved in Faisalabad

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.