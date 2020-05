EasyJet says axing up to 30% of staff on virus fallout

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :British no-frills airline EasyJet said Thursday that it will axe up to 4,500 jobs, or 30 percent of its workforce, as coronavirus ravages demand and grounds planes worldwide.

"To effect the restructure of our business, EasyJet will shortly launch an employee consultation process on proposals to reduce staff numbers by up to 30 percent, reflecting the reduced fleet, the optimization of our network and bases, improved productivity as well as the promotion of more efficient ways of working," it said in a statement.

A spokesman added that the jobs cuts would impact up to 4,500 of the airline's 15,000 staff.