London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :British airline EasyJet on Thursday revealed that net losses deepened in the its first half as the pandemic continued to damage demand for global air travel.

The group faced a loss after taxation of £549 million (637 million Euros, $777 million) in the six months to the end of March compared with a loss of £324 million a year earlier, EasyJet said in a results statement, adding however that it was "encouraged" by the reopening of travel in much of Europe.