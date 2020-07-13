UrduPoint.com
Mon 13th July 2020

Eating more fruit, vegetables linked to lower risk of type 2 diabetes

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :An international team of researchers have found that higher consumption of fruit and vegetables is linked to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The researchers examined the blood levels of vitamin C and carotenoids among 9,754 adults with diabetes and 13,662 adults without diabetes as a comparison group.

Carotenoids are pigments that produce bright yellow, red and orange colors in plants, vegetables and fruits.

According to the study published in the British Medical Journal, every 66-gram increase in daily fruit and vegetable intake was associated with a 25 percent lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Zheng Jusheng, a researcher from West Lake University and first author of the study, said it has been suggested that high fruit and vegetable intake plays an important role in the prevention of type 2 diabetes, but former studies often used data from dietary questionnaires to assess intake, which is subject to measurement error and recall bias.

Blood levels of vitamin C and carotenoids are more objective and reliable markers and the new study provides support for the recommendation to increase fruit and vegetable intake, he added.

While Zheng did not recommend any specific fruit or vegetables, given their similar nutritional content, he suggested eating a varied diet.

Zheng said the study is based on data from eight European countries but it can still offer important guidance for other countries. He plans to carry out similar studies in China to see if the results are similar.

