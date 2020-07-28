UrduPoint.com
ECB Tells Banks Not To Pay Dividends Until Jan 2021 Over Virus Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

Frankfurt am Main, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The ECB on Tuesday urged banks to refrain from paying dividends or offering bonuses until January 1, 2021,in order to ensure they have sufficient buffers to survive the economic storm unleashed by the coronavirus crisis.

The recommendation extending a previous call to halt such payments until at least October 2020 "remains temporary and exceptional and is aimed at preserving banks' capacity to absorb losses and support the economy in this environment of exceptional uncertainty," said the ECB in a statement.

