ECMO Saudi Conference Launches In Jeddah

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2023 | 02:10 PM

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :National Heart Center on Monday organized "Saudi conference" for supporting life through Extracorporeal Membrance Oxygenation (ECMO) in Jeddah, an affiliate of the Saudi Health Council.

A host of local and international experts and speakers are scheduled to take part in the two-day event.

Casting light on the conference, Dr.

Nahar bin Mezki Al- Azemi, Secretary General of the Saudi Health Council, said that his organization is planning to build human capacities to deal with extraordinary cases to support life through the ECMO technology.

For his part, Dr. Adel bin Abdulqader Tash, Director General of the National Heart Center and supervisor general of the conference, said that the center is planning to provide all hospitals of the Kingdom with this state-of-the-art medical service.

