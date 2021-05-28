Ecological sanitary napkins saving lives in Africa

LOME, Togo (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :- On the eve of World Menstrual Hygiene Day on May 28, several women from sub-Saharan Africa spoke to Anadolu Agency about the sanitary solutions they have created to protect women's health and empower them.

In her room, Veronique Kouoh, a Cameroonian woman in her fifties, arranges pieces of cloth that she recycles every month for her period.

"Since we were children, she has done it -- like our grandmother and our mother. I have never seen her buy disposable pads and yet I am not comfortable with this method," said her sister, Louise Kouoh.

Even though she does not use cloth, she adds pieces of cotton and toilet paper on top of her pads every month.

"It's not easy because I have to buy a lot of paper and cotton and change several times a day," she said.

The use of fabric is, according to Emilie Kyedrebeogo from Burkina Faso, an ancestral practice that she perpetuates to help young girls who miss school because they have no pads. But also in memory of her difficult childhood with painful periods.

She does this through Palobde, her ecological sanitary napkin business.

Like many women on the continent, the main raw materials of her business are pure cotton, local waterproof fabric, free of chemicals and with a lifespan of almost three years.

In Burkina Faso, she employs nearly 60 women who have made it possible to manufacture more than 36,000 washable and reusable pads purchased by NGOs and women's associations. She reported that in four years she has processed nearly 15 tons of cotton, contributing to the value chain in her country and to the provision of employment for women.

After attending a training course on menstrual hygiene management, the young Togolese Elsa M'bena Mba, based in Lome, realized that industrial sanitary towels "were not at all of good quality" and decided to start manufacturing them in a way that was more respectful of women's health, she told Anadolu Agency.

According to the young consultant and gender specialist, those ecologic pads were not initially welcomed by Togolese women.

"They were afraid of the cleaning issue and hesitated because it is a local product and they are used to foreign products, yet they do not know what they are made of," she added.