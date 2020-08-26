Economic bloc says GDP narrowed by 9.8% in Q2

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Gross domestic product (GDP) narrowed unprecedentedly by 9.8% in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) area in the second quarter of 2020 due to corona-virus restrictions and lock-down.

"This is the largest drop ever recorded for the OECD area, significantly larger than the (minus) 2.3% recorded in the first quarter of 2009, at the height of the financial crisis," the 37-member economic bloc said on Wednesday.

Among seven major OECD economies, the largest GDP decrease was seen in the UK (20.4%), followed by France (13.8%), Italy (12.4%), Canada (12%), and Germany (9.7%). The US' GDP contracted by 9.5% while it narrowed by 7.8% in Japan in the second quarter of 2020.

The eurozone and the EU's GDP also dropped by 12.1% and 11.7%, respectively, compared with declines of minus 3.

6% and minus 3.2% in the first quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, the GDP narrowed by 10.9% in the OECD area on a yearly basis in the second quarter of 2020.

"Among the major seven economies, the US recorded an annual growth of minus 9.5%, while the UK recorded the sharpest annual fall (minus 21.7%)," the OECD said.

The Turkish economy grew by 4.5% in the first quarter of 2020 on an annual basis. Official figures for the second quarter will be released next week.

After appearing in China last December, the novel corona-virus has spread all around the world, causing millions of infections and hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Efforts to curb the virus's spread -- focusing on people staying at home and avoiding most human contact -- have hit economies hard.