UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Economic Cooperation To Be In Focus At SCO Council Of Heads Of Govt Meeting: Norov

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 11:00 AM

Economic cooperation to be in focus at SCO Council of Heads of govt meeting: Norov

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary General of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov has said that economic cooperation will be in focus at the upcoming SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting to be held on November 30.

Norov said that with economic multilateralism and national capacity building, the SCO countries will be able to overcome the crisis of economic losses caused by the pandemic, according to SCO Secretariat here.

The secretary general said that the SCO as a grouping is paying special attention to measures to restore national economies in the post-pandemic period.

He also noted that the SCO acted as a strong platform in cooperation against COVID-19 and highlighted the importance of the international community's efforts in strengthening the capacity of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Established in 2001, the SCO is a political, economic, and security bloc comprising eight members - China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

SCO member states account for around 42 percent of the world's population, 22 percent of the land area, and around 20 percent of global GDP.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Russia China Vladimir Putin Uzbekistan Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan November Shanghai Cooperation Organization Government

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 November 2020

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

11 hours ago

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

11 hours ago

Trump Must Work With Biden to Ensure Smooth Transi ..

10 hours ago

Belarusian Opposition Council Denies Overhaul Rumo ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.