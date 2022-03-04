UrduPoint.com

Economist Named Burkina's New Prime Minister

March 04, 2022

Economist named Burkina's new prime minister

Ouagadougou, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Burkina Faso strongman Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba on Thursday named economist Albert Ouedraogo the new prime minister of the West African country.

The 53-year-old Ouedraogo, whose appointment came in a decree signed by President Damiba, has headed a consulting and auditing firm since 2007.

"The new prime minister has solid experience in the field of public administration management, development projects and private companies," Damiba's office said.

Damiba, a 41-year-old lieutenant-colonel, seized power on January 24, toppling elected president Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

He was sworn in as president and head of the armed forces by the top constitutional body on February 16.

Brief ceremonies to officialise his position were held Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Damiba signed a so-called transition charter that declared elections would be held 36 months after his inauguration.

The period was longer than the 30 months that had been proposed by a commission set up by the junta.

The charter stipulates that the president is not eligible for the "presidential, legislative and municipal elections which will be organized to put an end to the transition." A 71-member legislature and 25-member government led by the prime minister are being set up to ensure the transition.

Their members will also be barred from contesting the post-transition ballot.

On Wednesday the head of state ordered a general audit of the public sector, a measure aimed at promoting good governance.

One of the poorest countries in the world, the landlocked Sahel state has a long history of volatility since gaining independence from France in 1960.

