ECOSOC chief stresses new technologies to recover from devastating coronavirus crisis

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :The President of UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Ambassador Munir Akram of Pakistan, Thursday called for the application of advanced technologies in order to "build back better from the wreckage of the coronavirus crisis" to a more sustainable future.

"While coronavirus virus is inflicting unprecedented sufferings on human beings; it is science and technology that is maintaining business continuity and striving to provide a possible cure from the pandemic," he said in his introductory remarks in the 'Global Online Dialogue Series', which is aimed at exploring options to recover better from the crisis.

"Indeed," Ambassador Akram said, "science and technology is a catalyst for the achievement of the 2030 (development) agenda as it provides enormous opportunities for the developing countries to leapfrog into development paradigm.' "I believe if we are to ... accelerate the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Climate goals, the application and absorption of new technologies in the development paradigm is indispensable; indeed, imperative.

" In this regard, he stressed the need for sharing with every one the fruits of scientific research, especially access to COVID-19 vaccine. "I believe everyone everywhere – rich or poor – should have access to vaccine." The ECOSOC president said he had proposed making intellectual property regime compatible with the SDGs and suggested to create exceptions in the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for those technologies, which are necessary to stimulate progress towards the 2030 agenda in the developing countries.

He said he had also proposed that scientific community should be free from the grip of industry and that new technologies should be shaped towards realization of the SDGs.

A roadmap, Ambassador Akram said, was necessary for the scientific research to help the world community in trailering the path of sustainable development, noting that the UN Secretary-General had proposed one for digital cooperation.

"I believe progress on this is essential to avoid turning digital divide into a development divide," he remarked.