ECOWAS backs military 'standby' force for Niger

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :West African leaders have approved the deployment of a "standby force to restore constitutional order" in Niger, an intervention that will take place as soon as possible, Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara said Thursday.

The ECOWAS regional bloc did not provide details on the force to be deployed or the timetable for action against the military officers who seized control of Niger two weeks ago, deposing Mohamed Bazoum as president.

But on his return to Abidjan from the emergency summit in Abuja, Nigeria, Ouattara said: "The Chiefs of Staff will have other conferences to finalize things but they have the agreement of the Conference of Heads of State for the operation to start as soon as possible." Ivory Coast would provide a battalion of 850 to 1,100 men alongside soldiers from Nigeria and Benin, and other countries would join them, Ouattara said.

"We are determined to restore president Bazoum to his functions." Earlier, in Abuja, ECOWAS Commission President Omar Touray had announced the deployment of the bloc's force.

Former colonial power France gave its "full support to all the conclusions" the bloc reached, the foreign ministry said.

But even as the summit took place, Niger's new military rulers moved to consolidate their position and signalled further defiance by appointing a new government.

A 21-member cabinet will be headed by Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine, a civilian, with generals from the new military governing council leading the defence and interior ministries.

The coup leaders have already defied the Sunday deadline set by ECOWAS a week earlier to reinstate Bazoum -- detained since July 26 -- or face military possible intervention.

In Abuja, Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu, who chaired the crisis meeting, said: "All is not lost yet" for a "peaceful solution, as a roadmap to restore democracy and stability".

But he added: "No option is taken off the table, including the use of force as a last resort."Before the closed-door talks, Tinubu had insisted that "we prioritise diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach".