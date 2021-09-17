UrduPoint.com

ECOWAS Calls For Guinea Elections In Six Months Following Coup

ECOWAS calls for Guinea elections in six months following coup

Accra, Sept 17(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :West African bloc ECOWAS on Thursday called on Guinea's military junta to hold elections in six months, in a push for a return to civilian rule after this month's coup.

The demand came after a summit of the 15-nation regional group to decide how to respond to the September 5 ouster of president Alpha Conde by special forces troops.

"The heads of state insisted that the transition must be very short," ECOWAS Commission President Jean Claude Kassi Brou told reporters. "The transition should not last more than six months. In six months, elections should be held."

