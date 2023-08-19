Open Menu

ECOWAS Force 'ready To Go' On Niger: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 19, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Accra, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :The ECOWAS force is ready to intervene in Niger as soon as West African leaders give the order, an official said Friday following talks on the coup that ousted the country's president.

On the second day of talks in Accra, Ghana, West African military chiefs "fine-tuned" details of possible armed intervention, said Abdel-Fatau Musah, an ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs and security.

"We are ready to go any time the order is given," said Musah. "The D-Day is also decided," he added.

But the leaders also stressed they still favoured dialogue, and that ECOWAS might send a diplomatic mission to Niger on Saturday, he said.

"Tomorrow there is the possibility of an ECOWAS mission going into Niger to continue to pursue the peaceful path to restoration of constitutional order.

"We are ready to resolve the issue peacefully but it takes two to tango," Musah said.

"If they want to take the peaceful pathway to the very early restoration of constitutional order then we are ready to stand down the military option," he added.

Previous delegations have failed to meet Niger's new strongman General Abdourahamane Tiani.

