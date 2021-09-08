ECOWAS Suspends Guinea, Announces Mediation Mission
Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:30 PM
Ouagadougou, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :West Africa bloc ECOWAS has decided to suspend Guinea following a recent coup in the country, Burkinabe Foreign Minister Alpha Barry said Wednesday after a virtual crisis summit.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will also send a mediation mission to Guinea on Thursday, Barry told reporters.