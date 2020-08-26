UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Appoint Argentine Coach Alfaro To Replace Jordi Cruyff

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Ecuador appoint Argentine coach Alfaro to replace Jordi Cruyff

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Ecuador on Wednesday appointed Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro to replace Jordi Cruyff as they prepare for the South American World Cup qualifiers.

Cruyff, the son of Dutch legend Johan Cruyff, was appointed in January, but returned to Spain when the coronavirus pandemic reached Ecuador and resigned at the end of July without coaching the national team in a single match.

"Gustavo Alfaro and his technical team will now be in charge of the national team during the qualifiers, the 2021 Copa America and, hopefully, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar," the president of the Ecuadorian Football Association, Francisco Egas, told a video press conference.

The 58-year-old Alfaro has coached 13 Argentine clubs and won Copa Sudamerica in 2007 with Buenos Aires club Arsenal. He is expected to make his debut in a still-to-be-scheduled friendly in September.

Ecuador, who last reached the World Cup in 2014, open their World cup qualifying campaign against Argentina in Buenos Aires in October.

Related Topics

Football World Qatar Buenos Aires Argentina Spain Ecuador Cuban Peso January July September October Arsenal Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PPP fails to deliver in consecutive 3 tenures in S ..

14 minutes ago

UN Has No Update on Resuming Syrian Constitutional ..

14 minutes ago

Turkey, US Conduct Joint Exercise in E.Mediterrane ..

14 minutes ago

UAE consumer prices down 2.36 pct YoY

32 minutes ago

All DHQs, THQs be upgraded with required health fa ..

14 minutes ago

Two killed in separate road accidents

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.