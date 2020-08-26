Ecuador appoint Argentine coach Alfaro to replace Jordi Cruyff

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Ecuador on Wednesday appointed Argentine coach Gustavo Alfaro to replace Jordi Cruyff as they prepare for the South American World Cup qualifiers.

Cruyff, the son of Dutch legend Johan Cruyff, was appointed in January, but returned to Spain when the coronavirus pandemic reached Ecuador and resigned at the end of July without coaching the national team in a single match.

"Gustavo Alfaro and his technical team will now be in charge of the national team during the qualifiers, the 2021 Copa America and, hopefully, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar," the president of the Ecuadorian Football Association, Francisco Egas, told a video press conference.

The 58-year-old Alfaro has coached 13 Argentine clubs and won Copa Sudamerica in 2007 with Buenos Aires club Arsenal. He is expected to make his debut in a still-to-be-scheduled friendly in September.

Ecuador, who last reached the World Cup in 2014, open their World cup qualifying campaign against Argentina in Buenos Aires in October.