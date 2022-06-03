UrduPoint.com

Ecuador Beat Nigeria In Word Cup Warmup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 03, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Ecuador beat Nigeria in Word Cup warmup

NEW JERSEY, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :An early goal from Villarreal left-back Pervis Estupinan fired Ecuador to a 1-0 win over Nigeria in their friendly here on Friday.

Estupinan met an Angel Mena set piece with a downward header at the far post that left goalkeeper Francis Uzoho with no chance.

The South American outfit were mostly content to sit back thereafter as they eased to a victory that never seemed in doubt at Red Bull arena.

Ecuador will continue their preparations for this year's World Cup with friendlies against Cape Verde and Saudi Arabe over the next week.

Ecuador manager Gustavo Alfaro said before the match that he would use the friendlies to fine-tune preparation for the World Cup, to be played in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

Ecuador have been drawn in Group A of football's showpiece tournament alongside the hosts, the Netherlands and Senegal.

Related Topics

Football World Saudi Qatar Ecuador Senegal Cape Verde Nigeria Netherlands November December Post From

Recent Stories

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for th ..

LCBDDA Organized On-Site Open House Session for the Final Year Architecture Stud ..

31 minutes ago
 'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes lov ..

'Happy 56th birthday Sultan,': Shaniera wishes love, health and happiness for Wa ..

56 minutes ago
 Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per l ..

Govt increases petrol, diesel prices by Rs30 per litre from June 3

1 hour ago
 Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanita ..

Pakistan dispatches second consignment of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

2 hours ago
 “who dream of dividing the country into three pa ..

“who dream of dividing the country into three parts to save their politics liv ..

2 hours ago
 PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

PM arrives in Quetta, Gwadar on day-long visit

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.