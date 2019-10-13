Ecuador capital Quito placed under curfew and military control: president

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Ecuador President Lenin Moreno on Saturday ordered the capital Quito and surrounding areas to be placed under curfew and military control, on the 11th day of deadly protests against government austerity measures.

The order "will take effect" Saturday from 3 pm (2000 GMT) and "facilitate the work of public forces against intolerable excesses of violence," he announced on Twitter.