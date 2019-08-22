UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador City Recycling Plastic Bottles For Bus Tickets

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 09:20 AM

Ecuador city recycling plastic bottles for bus tickets

Guayaquil, Ecuador, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Looking after the environment is paying off in Ecuador, at least for public transport users in the business hub of Guayaquil.

A new scheme aimed at combating garbage and pollution allows people to exchange recyclable plastic bottles for money to buy bus tickets.

The port city, in Ecuador's southwest, is the second most populous city in the country with 2.7 million inhabitants, but it generates the most waste.

Passengers who use the city's bus transit system, Metrovia, are now queueing at a newly installed machine, waiting to unload their plastic bottles for two cents each, which they can spend on public transport.

"Imagine: Two cents (a bottle) for 15 bottles you get 30 cents, that's already a Metrovia ticket," said bus passenger Cristian Cardenas.

It's proving more profitable than selling the bottles to a recycling center, Washington Bravo told AFP.

The 76-year-old pensioner lives outside Guayaquil, a $9 taxi ride into town. He makes the walk once a week, collecting plastic bottles from garbage cans and the streets along his way.

Guayaquil produces 4,200 tons of waste a day, only 14 percent of which is recyclable.

"The city is full of corruption and dirty. Before it wasn't like this, it was cleaner," he said.

Related Topics

Corruption Exchange Business Washington Guayaquil Cardenas Buy Ecuador Hub Money From Million

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

8 hours ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates mas ..

9 hours ago

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

9 hours ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

10 hours ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

10 hours ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.