Ecuador counts the cost of days-long riot as guards freed

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Seventeen Ecuador corrections officials held hostage by prison inmates were freed Wednesday, authorities said, as they struggled to compile a death toll from the dismembered body parts left over from days of fighting between rival gangs.

The 17 guards and administrative workers had been held at a prison in Esmeraldas, in the violence-hobbled country's northwest, the SNAI prison authority said.

"All of the corrections officials that were held in the prisons were freed," the government said in a statement Wednesday via its communications secretariat Segcom.

Unrest had spread to this and other prisons after the latest outbreak of brutal fighting Saturday at the faraway Guayas 1 prison in the port city of Guayaquil, which continued until Tuesday when 2,700 police and soldiers wrested back control.

What they found at Guayas 1 was gruesome.

"We are still... conducting the investigation on site, but so far we have 11 corpses and 29 pieces of anatomy," said police general Cesar Zapata Correa.

A government decree issued Tuesday to announce a 60-day state of emergency in the country's prisons mentioned that at least one of the Guayas 1 victims had been beheaded -- a common form of assassination in prisons, along with burning rivals alive.

On Tuesday, officials had put the death toll from the Guayas 1 riot at 31 inmates, but the final tally is now unclear.

Riots regularly pit prison gangs with links to drug traffickers against one another in Ecuador, a country that has recently emerged as a key player in the South American cocaine trade.

A string of bloody clashes has claimed at least 420 lives in Ecuadoran prisons since 2021.