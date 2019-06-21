UrduPoint.com
Ecuador Court Orders Release Of Swede Linked To Assange

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:50 AM

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :An Ecuador court ordered the release Thursday of a Swedish national with ties to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and who was accused of computer hacking, as his detention was deemed "arbitrary." Ola Bini had been arrested while trying to travel to Japan April 11, the same day Ecuador rescinded Assange's seven-year claim to asylum in their London embassy.

"There was effectively a violation to (Bini's) right to freedom," and his detention was "illegitimate and arbitrary," judge Patricio Vaca said in his ruling, ordering his immediate release.

The court will require Bini to periodically appear before authorities and banned him from leaving the country as investigations continue on his alleged hacking attacks.

"I am out of prison tomorrow, but I am not free as long this illegitimate investigation is going on," Bini said, and his lawyers insisted the entire case against him was baseless.

Ecuador has linked Bini to WikiLeaks's Assange -- a damaging charge, as Quito has declared that any person close to the Australian was therefore involved in a plot to destabilize President Lenin Moreno.

Assange's case, which has upset defenders of press freedoms and human rights, revolves around WikiLeaks publishing thousands of classified military and diplomatic documents in 2010.

He is currently spending a year in prison in Britain for violating bail when he fled to the Ecuadoran embassy in 2012 to avoid sexual assault accusations in Sweden.

