UrduPoint.com

Ecuador Ex-president Correa Says Belgium Has Granted Him Asylum

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Ecuador ex-president Correa says Belgium has granted him asylum

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Belgium has granted asylum to corruption-convicted Ecuadoran ex-president Rafael Correa, the former head of state told AFP on Friday, as the South American country seeks his extradition.

A certificate from the Commissioner General for Refugees and Stateless Persons dated April 15 and seen by AFP enshrines his new status.

Ecuador's judiciary had submitted an extradition request to Belgium for former president Correa, who was sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison for graft.

"It's a relief," Correa told AFP by phone.

"When they give you this protection, it shows that you are being persecuted," he added, confirming the information first run by the Spanish EFE news agency.

Correa, who was president from 2007-17, was convicted two years ago after being found guilty of accepting funds from private businesses for his 2013 election campaign in return for state contracts worth around $7 million (6.

5 million Euros).

After leaving office in 2017 he fled to Belgium, the home country of his wife, where he has lived ever since.

According to Ecuador's judiciary, Correa and several former government officials and businesspeople took part in a corruption scheme that saw bribes paid for public contracts during his presidency.

The 59-year-old leftist economist has always denied the accusations and claims to be the victim of political persecution.

Correa was implicated over a $6,000 payment to his private account, which he claims was a loan.

He is also the subject of an arrest warrant over the 2012 kidnapping of a Colombian opposition politician.

Ivan Saquicela, president of Ecuador's National Court of Justice, told the Teleamazonas tv channel that the next step would be made "at the diplomatic level" to ensure "the necessary and indispensable measures are taken so that the extradition" from Belgium becomes a reality.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Loan Kidnapping Wife Ecuador Belgium April 2017 TV From Government Refugee Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Pentagon Says No Plans to Set Up Field Hospitals N ..

Pentagon Says No Plans to Set Up Field Hospitals Near Ukraine Despite Calls From ..

8 hours ago
 Forty States Invited to US-Hosted Defense Talks on ..

Forty States Invited to US-Hosted Defense Talks on Ukraine Next Week - Pentagon

8 hours ago
 Science minister assumes charge of his office

Science minister assumes charge of his office

8 hours ago
 PTI wanted to derange whole system: Senator

PTI wanted to derange whole system: Senator

8 hours ago
 Release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demanded

Release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq demanded

8 hours ago
 US Adds 3 Cryptocurrency Wallets of DPRK Hacker Gr ..

US Adds 3 Cryptocurrency Wallets of DPRK Hacker Group Lazarus to Sanctions List ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.