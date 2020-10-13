UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Indigenous Group Sues President For Crimes Against Humanity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:30 AM

Ecuador indigenous group sues president for crimes against humanity

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Ecuador's largest indigenous organization filed a lawsuit Monday against President Lenin Moreno and other authorities for alleged crimes against humanity committed during protests last October which left 10 people dead.

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) asked the prosecutor's office to investigate "crimes against humanity" because they believe the crackdown was "a systematic and widespread attack on the civilian population," the group's lawyer, Carlos Poveda, told AFP.

"We have asked that there be no isolated or circumstantial investigations. We have asked that all the complaints be united that they be dealt with in a context of crimes against humanity," Poveda said.

The government has yet to comment on the lawsuit.

A wave of protests, marked by violence, erupted in Ecuador in the first half of October 2019, after the government increased fuel prices.

The demonstrations led the government to declare a state of emergency, and at one point Moreno moved his government from the capital Quito to the port city of Guayaquil. He eventually backed down and reestablished fuel subsidies.

Poveda said the lawsuit was against Moreno, the minister of the interior, the defense minister, the police chief and the comptroller.

"We had filed complaints, we had told the State that they should investigate the events of October 2019, but this irresponsible government and the Ecuadorian justice system have not been able to respond and give an explanation to the Ecuadorian people," CONAIE president Jaime Vargas told reporters.

According to data provided by the ombudsman's office, the protests left 10 people dead, 1,340 injured and 1,192 arrested. The demonstrations also caused an estimated $821 million in damage.

pld/rsr/to/leg

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Police Quito Guayaquil Ecuador October 2019 All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 13, 2020 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

11 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

11 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

11 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.