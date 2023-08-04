Ecuador jungle community hopes vote will end oil drilling

Bameno, Ecuador, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Armed with a long blowgun and darts laced with poison extracted from plants, Kominta walks naked through the thick Ecuadorian jungle, where oil exploration is threatening his way of life.

"The jungle is my home, and I don't want strangers in my territory," the Waorani hunter tells AFP in the southeastern village of Bameno, in a region bordering Peru.

His community of about 200 people is in Yasuni National Park, one of the most diverse biospheres in the world, and home to two of the world's last uncontacted Indigenous populations.

On August 20, along with general elections, Ecuadorans will vote in a referendum on whether to halt the exploitation of crude oil within the reserve, which currently provides 12 percent of the 466,000 barrels per day produced by the country.

"I don't want an oil company to reach my territory. That's how I want to live, freely, in a healthy place," adds Kominta in the Wao Terero language.

The government -- which opposes the referendum that was granted by the Constitutional Court in May -- estimates losses of some $16 billion over 20 years if the oil is left underground.

There are about 4,800 Waorani, who own some 800,000 hectares (1.9 million acres) of jungle in the Amazon provinces of Orellana, Pastaza and Napo.

However, the community -- some of whom still choose to live in isolation -- is divided, with some supporting the oil companies and the benefit economic growth has brought to their villages.

Drilling inside the Yasuni reserve began in 2016 after years of fraught debate and failed efforts by then President Rafael Correa to persuade the international community to pay Ecuador $3.6 billion not to do so.

But with his government strapped for cash amid a plunge in global oil prices, in the end the leftist leader asked Congress to give the go-ahead to drill.

Current President Guillermo Lasso, who took office in 2021, wants to double Ecuador's oil production.