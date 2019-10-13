Ecuador protesters attack TV station, newspaper in Quito: reports

(@imziishan)

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Protesters in Ecuador attacked a television station and newspaper on Saturday, the outlets said, as violence in the capital city Quito prompted President Lenin Moreno to impose a curfew and military control.

The Teleamazonas tv channel interrupted its regular broadcast to air images of broken windows, a burned vehicle and heavy police presence on the scene.

El Comercio newspaper reported on Twitter that its offices were attacked by a "group of unknowns."