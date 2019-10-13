UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Protesters Attack TV Station, Newspaper In Quito: Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 09:01 AM

Ecuador protesters attack TV station, newspaper in Quito: reports

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Protesters in Ecuador attacked a television station and newspaper on Saturday, the outlets said, as violence in the capital city Quito prompted President Lenin Moreno to impose a curfew and military control.

The Teleamazonas tv channel interrupted its regular broadcast to air images of broken windows, a burned vehicle and heavy police presence on the scene.

El Comercio newspaper reported on Twitter that its offices were attacked by a "group of unknowns."

Related Topics

Police Twitter Vehicle Quito Ecuador TV

Recent Stories

Space mission, a flame of hope for Arab world, say ..

9 hours ago

Moulana using madrassa students for political gain ..

9 hours ago

'Smog, pollution challenges of environment'

9 hours ago

Ecuadorian President to Reconsider Canceling Fuel ..

9 hours ago

Asad Qaiser calls international community to addre ..

9 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets President of Serbia&#039;s N ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.