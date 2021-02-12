UrduPoint.com
Ecuador Records 2,137 New COVID-19 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:30 PM

QUITO, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Ecuador registered 2,137 COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking its total count to 262,213, the public health ministry reported Thursday.

According to the ministry's daily report, Ecuador also documented 48 COVID-19 deaths over the same period, bringing the death toll to 10,461, in addition to another 4,713 "probable deaths" from the virus.

Amid the rise in infections, the ministry said in a press release that it has started the application of second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 on Thursday, as part of its pilot immunization campaign that started on Jan.

21.

According to the plan, the first doses were given to 6,228 Ecuadorians throughout the South American country, while the second doses will be given to another 1,962 people, including health professionals and senior citizens, in the cities of Guayaquil, Quito and Cayambe.

Ecuador plans to start the mass immunization phase of its population in the second quarter of the year, depending on the international vaccine supply.

