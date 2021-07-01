Ecuador registers 1,015 new COVID-19 cases

QUITO, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) --:Ecuador on Wednesday reported 1,015 new COVID-19 infections and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 458,504 and 15,900, respectively.

The provinces of Pichincha lead in new infections with 420, and the capital Quito, located in Pichincha, remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the South American country, having registered 377 in the past 24 hours.

Public hospitals continue to be overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, mainly in intensive care units, health authorities said.

According to the health ministry, 4,091,026 vaccine doses against COVID-19 had been applied to priority groups in Ecuador as of Monday.