UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Registers 1,015 New COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:20 PM

Ecuador registers 1,015 new COVID-19 cases

QUITO, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) --:Ecuador on Wednesday reported 1,015 new COVID-19 infections and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 458,504 and 15,900, respectively.

The provinces of Pichincha lead in new infections with 420, and the capital Quito, located in Pichincha, remains the epicenter of the pandemic in the South American country, having registered 377 in the past 24 hours.

Public hospitals continue to be overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, mainly in intensive care units, health authorities said.

According to the health ministry, 4,091,026 vaccine doses against COVID-19 had been applied to priority groups in Ecuador as of Monday.

Related Topics

Quito Lead Ecuador

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.60 a barrel W ..

7 minutes ago

Two Intl’ flights cancel their scheduled flight ..

59 minutes ago

Rupee goes up by Rs10 against US dollars in interb ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 July 2021

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.