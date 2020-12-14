UrduPoint.com
Ecuador Registers 586 New COVID-19 Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:40 AM

QUITO, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Ecuador on Sunday said it has registered 202,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with tests detecting 586 new cases in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ecuadorian Ministry of Public Health, the South American country has so far registered 9,337 fatalities from the disease.

Another 4,538 deaths are suspected of having been caused by the virus but have not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, 177,951 patients have recovered from the disease in the country, said the ministry.

According to the official report, all the 24 provinces in the country continue to register an increase in cases due to "community transmission of COVID-19."The government has said that it expects to receive the first vaccines for COVID-19 in January 2021 to immunize 65 percent of the population.

