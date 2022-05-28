UrduPoint.com

Ecuador Reports 1st Suspected Case Of Monkeypox

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

QUITO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) --:Ecuador's Ministry of Public Health on Friday reported the country's first suspected case of monkeypox in a man in Quito who had traveled to Africa.

The patient "presented symptoms related to the disease, such as fever and skin lesions," the health ministry said in a statement.

It added that the patient remains in isolation and under surveillance, while his close contacts are being monitored.

The ministry also stated that "the National Institute of Public Health Research took samples from the patient to confirm or rule out monkeypox.

"In view of the situation, the health ministry acquired about 1,000 monkeypox tests, which are to arrive in the South American country next week.

It also released a series of recommendations for the public, advising that as soon as symptoms appear they should go to the nearest health center wearing a face mask, isolate and avoid public places, family gatherings, school and work.

