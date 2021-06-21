UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Reports 855 New Daily COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 12:50 PM

Ecuador reports 855 new daily COVID-19 cases

QUITO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Ecuador on Sunday reported 855 new cases and eight more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 446,441 and deaths to 15,703, the Ministry of Public Health said.

In its daily report, the ministry also reported another 5,590 deaths considered to be COVID-19 related, but not verified.

The province of Pichincha led in new infections in the last day with 318 cases, including 290 in the capital Quito, the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

Pichincha has reported an incidence rate of 4,920 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

As the country is facing a new wave of the disease, the government continues to enforce several restriction measures to stop the spread of the virus, including closing the country's land borders, though face-to-face classes have returned on a voluntary bases with strict biosafety protocols.

On May 31, the new government's vaccination plan against COVID-19 began in the country with the aim of immunizing 9 million Ecuadorians in the first 100 days of the administration, after just over 2 million doses were applied during the previous administration.

The government hopes to achieve herd immunity with 72 percent of the population inoculated to return the country to normal and jumpstart the economy.

Related Topics

Immunity Quito Ecuador May Sunday From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

7 minutes ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

18 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

21 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

21 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:  Co-accused with Mufti ..

51 minutes ago

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.