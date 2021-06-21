Ecuador reports 855 new daily COVID-19 cases

QUITO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Ecuador on Sunday reported 855 new cases and eight more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 446,441 and deaths to 15,703, the Ministry of Public Health said.

In its daily report, the ministry also reported another 5,590 deaths considered to be COVID-19 related, but not verified.

The province of Pichincha led in new infections in the last day with 318 cases, including 290 in the capital Quito, the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

Pichincha has reported an incidence rate of 4,920 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

As the country is facing a new wave of the disease, the government continues to enforce several restriction measures to stop the spread of the virus, including closing the country's land borders, though face-to-face classes have returned on a voluntary bases with strict biosafety protocols.

On May 31, the new government's vaccination plan against COVID-19 began in the country with the aim of immunizing 9 million Ecuadorians in the first 100 days of the administration, after just over 2 million doses were applied during the previous administration.

The government hopes to achieve herd immunity with 72 percent of the population inoculated to return the country to normal and jumpstart the economy.