Ecuador reports 987 new daily COVID-19 cases

QUITO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Ecuador registered 987 new COVID-19 infections and 19 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total cases and deaths to 438,108 and 15,455, respectively, the Ministry of Public Health said on Saturday.

On Monday, gradual and voluntary in-person classes resumed at some educational institutions and universities in the South American country, after 15 months of forced closure due to the pandemic.

The new administration of President Guillermo Lasso said it would vaccinate 9 million people against the virus in its first 100 days in office.