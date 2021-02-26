UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Secures 2 Mln Doses Of Chinese COVID-19 Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 10:30 AM

Ecuador secures 2 mln doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

QUITO, Feb. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Ecuador will receive 2 million doses of the CoronaVac vaccine from the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac for mass vaccination against COVID-19, after negotiations were finalized on Thursday, Ecuadoran Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos said.

"Sinovac is being incorporated ... Just this morning we received the approval with all the seals and legal approvals from the Chinese government and the company," Zevallos told a press conference.

This "is very important because it will allow us to quickly reach the required percentages and help us tremendously to cover a higher percentage of the population," the minister said.

Of the 2 million doses, 1 million will arrive in March and the remaining in April, he said.

The nation has now secured 20 million doses of vaccines from vaccine manufacturers, the minister said. In addition to the 2 million CoronaVac doses, the country will receive 6 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 5 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and 7 million doses from the COVAX Facility Initiative led by the World Health Organization.

Ecuador's pilot vaccination program, which kicked off on Jan. 21, has so far inoculated health personnel in 55 hospitals and seniors in 19 nursing homes. The government's goal is to start mass vaccination of 60 percent of the population, or 9 million people, in March.

Related Topics

World China Company Ecuador March April All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

19 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

10 hours ago

Lahore High Court orders EIA of Ravi Urban project ..

10 hours ago

US House Democrats Committed to Passing Minimum Wa ..

10 hours ago

Swiss orchestra's pandemic performances hit right ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.