Ecuador suspends two-thirds of crude delivery over protests: govt

Quito, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Ecuador's energy ministry announced Wednesday it was shutting down one of its two domestic oil pipelines, effectively suspending two-thirds of its distribution of crude, over violent fuel protests.

"Due to this shut-down, we are analyzing the possibility of declaring Force Majeure," a mechanism to avoid the country incurring penalties for postponing crude shipments, the ministry said in a statement.