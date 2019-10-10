UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador Suspends Two-thirds Of Crude Delivery Over Protests: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:00 AM

Ecuador suspends two-thirds of crude delivery over protests: govt

Quito, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Ecuador's energy ministry announced Wednesday it was shutting down one of its two domestic oil pipelines, effectively suspending two-thirds of its distribution of crude, over violent fuel protests.

"Due to this shut-down, we are analyzing the possibility of declaring Force Majeure," a mechanism to avoid the country incurring penalties for postponing crude shipments, the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Oil

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Turkish military aggression in Syria

51 minutes ago

Arab League to hold emergency meeting on Turkish a ..

51 minutes ago

Sarwar calls on President Alvi

2 hours ago

Biden for First Time Calls for Impeaching Trump

2 hours ago

Scoreboards in the 3rd T20 international between P ..

2 hours ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visits G ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.