UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ecuador To Conduct Partial Election Recount

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 08:20 AM

Ecuador to conduct partial election recount

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Ecuador's top electoral body announced on Friday it would conduct a partial recount of Sunday's presidential vote following a request from the two candidates battling for second place.

Environmental lawyer Yaku Perez and right-wing ex-banker Guillermo Lasso made the request earlier on Friday after finishing neck-and-neck in the race to face leftist economist Andres Arauz in April's run-off.

National Electoral Council (CNE) president Diana Atamaint said there would be "a recount of 100 percent of the votes in the Guayas province," which is the most populous in the country, "and 50 percent in 16 provinces." "Once the recount process is finished there will be a definitive statement on the results," she added.

With 99.99 percent of the votes counted by Friday, Perez, 51, had been given 19.38 percent of the vote, just behind conservative Lasso, 65, who got 19.74 percent.

Arauz, a 36-year-old protege of former socialist president Rafael Correa, lead with 32.7 percent -- not enough to win outright and avoid a runoff.

Pre-election polls had placed Lasso comfortably in second place but Perez performed far better than expected.

"Our proposal is that this (electoral) process be suspended until a recount is given in the 24 provinces" of the country, Perez said at a meeting with Lasso at the CNE headquarters in the capital Quito earlier on Friday.

Atamaint, other council members and international election observers were present at the meeting.

Perez, a prominent indigenous leader who claims there was wrongdoing in the first round, said a recount would offer a chance "to demonstrate to the country that there is no fraud, that the electoral process was transparent." Hundreds of indigenous Ecuadorans rallied in support of their candidate on Thursday.

Lasso said he supported Perez's proposal.

Incumbent President Lenin Moreno's term in office ends on May 24. He did not seek re-election.

Ecuador's finance ministry has said it will have "the necessary economic resources" for a recount.

Related Topics

Election Vote Quito Lead April May Sunday From Top Race

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

7 hours ago

Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on A ..

8 hours ago

Italy's Draghi Arrives at Presidential Palace Ahea ..

7 hours ago

Italian President Accepts Ministers' List From Dra ..

7 hours ago

Italy tightens virus curbs as variant fears rise

7 hours ago

UK Supreme Court Allows Nigerian Farmers to Sue Sh ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.