Open Menu

Ecuador Votes In Presidential Election Dominated By Security Woes

Muhammad Irfan Published August 20, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Ecuador votes in presidential election dominated by security woes

Quito, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :Ecuadorans head to the polls Sunday in a presidential election tarnished by the murder of a top candidate, which cast a spotlight on the violence ravaging a once-peaceful nation caught up in the global drug trade.

The eight presidential candidates have prioritized promises to crack down on organized crime, all while campaigning in bulletproof vests.

The small South American country has in recent years become a playground for foreign drug mafia seeking to export cocaine, stirring up a brutal war between local gangs.

Several political assassinations marked the run-up to the vote, with the murder of serious presidential contender Fernando Villavicencio just 11 days from the election underscoring the challenges facing the country.

"These are completely atypical elections, in a situation basically of horror that Ecuador is going through... due to the existing violence, but which manifested itself more acutely and atrociously" with Villavicencio's murder, political scientist Anamaria Correa Crespo told AFP.

In 2022, the country hit a record of 26 murders per 100,000 inhabitants, higher than the rate in Colombia, Mexico, and Brazil.

President Guillermo Lasso called the snap election after he dissolved the opposition-dominated Congress in May to avoid an impeachment trial just two years after his election.

- Race wide open - Leading the polls before the murder was Luisa Gonzalez, 45, a lawyer from the leftist party of former president Rafael Correa.

However, observers say the assassination may have shaken up the race.

Villavicencio, who was polling second before his murder, was replaced last minute by another journalist, Christian Zurita.

Hours ahead of the vote, Zurita said he was receiving death threats on social media.

"The threats against my life and my team will not stop us, but they are forcing us to take greater security protocols," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, adding that his party had alerted authorities and election observers.

Political analysts say the candidate who has seen the biggest boost to his popularity is 40-year-old right-wing businessman Jan Topic.

Nicknamed "Rambo," the former paratrooper and sniper with the French Foreign Legion has vowed to wipe out criminal gangs and build more prisons, emulating El Salvador's Nayib Bukele.

Other leading candidates are right-wing former vice-president Otto Sonnenholzner and leftist Indigenous attorney Yaku Perez.

In one of the world's most biodiverse countries, two key referendums are taking place on Sunday alongside the election.

One will ask voters to choose whether to continue oil drilling in the Amazon, and another focuses on whether to forbid mining activities in the Choco Andino forest.

To win in the first round a candidate must capture 40 percent of the votes or come 10 points ahead of their nearest competitor. A potential run-off is scheduled for October 15.

The new president will take office on October 26, and will only serve the remainder of Lasso's term, a year and a half.

Voters will also elect members of the 137-seat parliament.

Soldiers have been deployed across the country to secure the vote, which begins at 7:00 am (1200 GMT) and closes at 5:00 pm (2200 GMT).

Initial results are expected to trickle in the same night, with a final tally expected in 10 days.

Related Topics

Election Murder World Parliament Vote Social Media Twitter Oil Villavicencio Same El Salvador Ecuador Brazil Colombia Mexico May October Congress Criminals Sunday Christian All From Top Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Al ..

Bellingham leads Real Madrid to victory over UD Almería in LaLiga

10 hours ago
 Sassui Palijo demands for holding General electio ..

Sassui Palijo demands for holding General elections on time

12 hours ago
 Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspec ..

Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab ..

13 hours ago
 Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district op ..

Two active terrorists killed in Khyber district operation: ISPR

13 hours ago
NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

NIH confirms report of monkeypox case

13 hours ago
 Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from a ..

Police claim to have recovered 9 kg hashish from arrested suspects

13 hours ago
 Father, son die in road accident

Father, son die in road accident

13 hours ago
 Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

Three drug peddlers held with Hashish

13 hours ago
 "Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

"Ak Shaam Hyderabad Police ke naam" event held

13 hours ago
 Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara ..

Caretaker communications minister inspects Hazara Motorway, M.1, orders maintena ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous