Ecuadoran inmates release 57 guards and police: prison authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

Quito, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :Inmates in six Ecuadoran prisons have released the 50 guards and seven police officers who had been taken hostage in the country's latest spasm of narcotics-related mayhem, the state prison institute said Friday.

The prison guards and police "were freed and are undergoing medical evaluation to verify their health status," the SNAI prison authority said, adding that all appeared to be in good health.

Authorities announced the hostage-takings on Thursday but it remains unclear when the guards and police were captured and at which prisons.

At one prison in the Andean city of Cuenca on Friday morning, three inmates on the roof -- one in colorful pajamas holding a walkie-talkie -- shouted at a crowd of uniformed offices to retreat, according to an AFP journalist.

The news came after two car bombs were detonated near buildings belonging to the prisons authority in Quito overnight Wednesday, with no one injured. Three grenade explosions also shook the capital.

Such attacks are rare in Quito.

Ecuador was once a peaceful haven nestled between the world's largest cocaine producers -- Colombia and Peru.